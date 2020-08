Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the Belgium Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium August 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 — Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday in a one-two with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Max Verstappen finished third for Red Bull.

Hamilton's 89th career victory left the six-times world champion two wins short of former Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91. — Reuters