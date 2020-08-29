FAM, Malaysia Airlines extend deal, look forward to flying higher

FAM and Malaysia Airlines Berhad today signed an agreement to extend their partnership deal for another three years until 2023. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) today signed an agreement to extend their partnership deal for another three years until 2023, which will see the national carrier remain as the official partner of the Harimau Malaya squad.

The agreement, which was signed by FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam and MAB Group Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Lau Yin May, is a continuation of the previous two-year accord which expires in December.

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said the extension was a sign of good cooperation between the two parties despite the various programmes and activities planned for 2020 being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would like to thank Malaysia Airlines for its continuous cooperation for the next three years.

“For me, the cooperation between FAM and Malaysia Airlines is quite symbolic because both are national brands synonymous with our country, Malaysia,” he told a press conference after the 56th FAM Annual Congress here today.

Meanwhile, MAB chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said his team was excited to start the next chapter of cooperation with the national football squad.

“The discipline and commitment of the Harimau Malaya team reflect our determination and that of all Malaysians to also strive to make the country proud in whatever fields we are involved in regardless of race, age and gender.

“In line with the upcoming National Day, this is the best time for Malaysia Airlines and FAM to join forces and fly the Malaysian flag around the world,” he said. — Bernama