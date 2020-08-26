JDT’s Safawi Rasid receives offer from Portimonense SC in Portugal

Safawi, a regular in Tan Cheng Hoe’s national squad and under-23 national team, is expected to join the Portuguese club after concluding the 2020 season. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 ― Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) Safawi Rasid could be the next Malaysian footballer to play in the European league, as he has received an offer from Portugal’s top-tier outfit Portimonense SC.

JDT’s sporting director Martin Prest confirmed that the Southern Tigers received the offer from the Portuguese Primeira Liga side for the prolific Dungun-born striker.

“The club believe the offer is good for both JDT and Safawi, and thus we are willing to let Safawi further his career in Europe.

“We are unable to reveal details of the offer as final negotiations are still ongoing,” he said in a posting on the club’s official Facebook page, Johor Southern Tigers.

Since leaving T-Team (now known as Terengganu FC II) to join JDT in 2017, the 23-year-old Safawi, who can play as a winger or centre forward, has been instrumental in JDT’s success in clinching consecutive Super League titles and promising display in the AFC Champions League.

Safawi, a regular in Tan Cheng Hoe’s national squad and under-23 national team, is expected to join the Portuguese club after concluding the 2020 season.

Just about two weeks ago, national under-19 footballer Luqman Hakim Shamsuddin joined Belgian top-tier side KV Kortrijk. ― Bernama