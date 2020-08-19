Marseille boss Villas-Boas urges support for coronavirus-infected players

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas today urged support for the club’s players infected by Covid-19. — Reuters pic

MARSEILLE, Aug 19 — Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas today urged support for the club’s players infected by coronavirus.

The club announced Tuesday the positive Covid-19 tests for three players, taking to four the number infected.

The positive tests saw the French league forced into postponing the opening match of the 2020/21 Ligue 1 season, which had been scheduled to be between Marseille and Saint-Etienne on Friday.

“Unfortunately, we live this week between a certain anxiety and bad news,” Villas-Boas said.

“The pandemic that stubbornly continues to scare and affect so many families have ended up knocking on our door.”

Villas-Boas vowed that “we will soon be together again”.

“It’s the moment to be careful and to support others and at the same time keep hope for the time ahead.” — AFP