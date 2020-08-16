Tze Yong not jumping for joy after final win over injured Jun Hao

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — National back-up shuttler Ng Tze Yong was in no mood to celebrate despite emerging as men’s singles champion in the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Invitation Championships at the Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara today.

That’s because the 20-year-old felt that his 21-13, 21-8 win over Leong June Hao in today’s final was a “hollow victory” as the latter was bugged by a hip injury while the other favourites—Lee Zii Jia and Liew Daren—had pulled out of the tournament earlier also due to injuries.

“It’s not very satisfying to win against an injured player. Although he was injured, I still had to play my game because I tend to get nervous if the points are too close.

“Overall, I’d say this tournament was tough because everyone knew each other’s game as we train together. I need to improve a lot more in terms of power and strength,” said Tze Yong after his 31-minute win saw him walk away with the RM5,000 prize money and a medal.

Having set himself a top-four target earlier, world number 134 Tze Yong now aims to break into world’s top 60 once international tournaments, halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resume.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Jun Hao said he chose to play right until the end because he didn’t want to give up after fighting all the way from Division Two to reach the premier division final.

“I was definitely in pain when I woke up this morning, but I still gave it my best. It’s sad because I suffered this injury during the 2018 Asian Games, which resulted in me having to stop playing for about a year.

“Previously, I injured my left hip cartilage, so I was very cautious. But this time it’s my right hip. I will see a doctor to get it properly assessed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik took the men’s doubles title after edging Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-14, 21-18 to pocket the RM7,500 cash and medals. — Bernama