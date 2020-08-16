Kian Meng-Pei Jing champs after stunning Rio Olympic silver medallists

Mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng (right ) and Lai Pei Jing are currently the world number 11.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — National number two mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing stunned 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying 21-10, 22-20 to emerge champions in the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Invitational Championships today.

The world number 11, who took the first game by playing aggressively against the national number one pair, also showed cool heads and strong hearts to fight back from a six-point deficit to take the second game and clinch the title at the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara.

Though they were under pressure against the world number seven pair, Pei Jing attributed the win to their determination and sticking to the game plan.

“We did not think too much about winning or losing as we were more focused on our performance. Although we were trailing in the second game, we were confident we could catch up and beat them,” she said.

Meanwhile, Liu Ying and Peng Soon admitted they only had themselves to blame for the defeat after making simple mistakes and failing to counter their opponents’ strategy.

“We were also playing at 80 per cent of our level for fear of injury as Liu Ying’s leg still hurt. But they played well to upset us,” acknowledged Peng Soon.

Earlier in the women’s singles final, national number one Soniia Cheah justified her top billing by overcoming national back-up shuttler Eoon Qi Xuan despite playing with a right ankle injury.

But it was not all smooth sailing for Soniia. After a fairly straightforward 21-16 win in the first game, the world number 29 had to slog to win the second 25-23 and take the crown in the absence of injured SEA Games champions Goh Jin Wei (2017) and S. Kisona (2019).

“I injured my ankle during training yesterday. So, I’m happy to win today despite the pain. Overall, I’m happy with my performance today. Now I need to focus on recovery and get ready for the Uber Cup (in October),” said Soniia, the 2017 SEA Games silver medallist.

In women’s doubles, world number 14 Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean took just 38 minutes to tame juniors and world number 39 Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah 21-14, 21-17.

The winners of the singles events took home RM5,000 each while the doubles event winners pocketed RM7,500. — Bernama