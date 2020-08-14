Cheng Hoe still part of FAM’s plans, says sec-gen

National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe speaks to the media during a training session for Harimau Malaya in preparation for the Group G second round World Cup 2022/Asia Cup 2023 qualifier September 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

PETALING HAYA, Aug 14 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is expected to retain the services of Tan Cheng Hoe to guide the Harimau Malaya squad through the remaining matches for the 2022 World Cup / 2023 Asian Cup second round qualifiers and the AFF Suzuki Cup which have been postponed till next year.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said the parent body still required the services of the 52-year-old coach who had helped the squad achieve positive results in the past.

"We will resolve this matter (Cheng Hoe’s contract) in the near future, and discussions are still ongoing," he said after a briefing to the media on club licensing and the process of converting the Football Associations (FAs) to Football Clubs (FCs) at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya here, today.

Cheng Hoe was appointed as the Harimau Malaya coach in December 2017, and his contract with FAM is expected to expire at the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Stuart said that FAM was expected to make a decision soon on the plans for the national squad after the recent postponement of the 2022 World Cup / 2023 Asian Cup second round qualifying matches scheduled for October and November, to next year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We need some time to give an explanation to the media and supporters of the Harimau Malaya squad who are waiting for our future plans for the national squad.

"We are also in discussions with the MFL (Malaysian Football League) on the local (football) calendar for October and November which is empty following the postponement, apart from the participation of Johor Darul Ta'zim squad in the Asian Champions League which continues in October," he said.

Stuart also informed that two Super League teams and a Premier League side had yet to begin the club privatisation process, which has to be completed by Aug 31.

Without revealing the names of the three teams, he said FAM would continue to assist a total of 21 teams on the process to enable them to obtain a national licence to play in the M-League next season.

“All football associations (states and clubs) have been notified (regarding the club privatization process), but three teams have yet to do anything, while another five teams are moving slowly,” he said, stressing that a club would not get a national licence from the FAM Club Licensing First Instance Body if it failed to settle outstanding debts. — Bernama