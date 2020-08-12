Tiger to defend Masters title behind closed doors

Tiger Woods of the US celebrates with his green jacket and trophy after winning the 2019 Masters in Augusta April 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 — Tiger Woods will have to defend his Masters title behind closed doors after Augusta chiefs admitted Wednesday that the risks caused by the coronavirus “are simply too significant to overcome”.

The Masters had already been pushed back from its traditional April slot due to the pandemic and will now take place from November 12-15.

“As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.

“Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome.

“Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing.” — AFP