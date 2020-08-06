Selangor MB: Shah Alam stadium upgrade may cost RM250m

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari says repairs to the Shah Alam Stadium may cost up to RM250 million and the state government is assessing the damage before making an allocation for the upgrading. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Aug 6 ― Repairs to the Shah Alam Stadium may cost up to RM250 million and the state government is assessing the damage before making an allocation for the upgrading, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said replacing the polycarbonate roof and its wiring would cost RM30 million, while the total repair works for the 26-year-old facility could hit RM250 million.

He said he had been in talks with the Football Association of Selangor (FAS) on the repairs, which would take some time to complete.

It would take at least four to six months to just change the roof, Amirudin said.

“That is why we asked the Selangor team to move temporarily to the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium before returning to the Shah Alam Stadium in 2022 or 2023,” he told reporters at the launch of English Premier League club Liverpool FC’s new jersey for the 2020/21 season at a sports equipment shop here today. ― Bernama