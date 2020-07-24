AFC meeting suggests solutions to help Asian football recover

As heard at the function, chaired by AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, remaining matches of the AFC Cup will take place in one specific location. — Reuters pic

HANOI, July 24 ― The Executive Committee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) convened an online meeting on Thursday, seeking ways to help the regional football recover from Covid-19 impact, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

As heard at the function, chaired by AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, remaining matches of the AFC Cup will take place in one specific location.

The AFC U-19 Championship is scheduled for October in Uzbekistan, while next matches of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification will be held in October and November.

To address financial and trade problems caused by the pandemic, the executive committee assigned its freshly established executive and trade units to run negotiations with AFC partners to protect the right and interest of Asian football.

The meeting also approved changes in human resources of AFC competent agencies and member federations. ― Bernama