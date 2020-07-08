Kedah footballer Azmeer terminates contract with KFA to focus on business ventures

JDT player Muhammad Safawi Rasid in action with Kedah player Azmeer Yusof in Johor Baru May 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Veteran Kedah defender Azmeer Yusof has decided to terminate his contract with the Kedah Football Association (KFA) earlier so as to focus on his businesses in Kedah and Kuala Lumpur.

The 30-year-old, whose contract with the KFA was until end of this year, said he wanted to focus on his sportswear business and garbage cleaning company in Kuala Lumpur and his AY Barber Shop in Alor Setar, which he started earlier this year.

He also cited the construction of the Azmeer Yusof Islamic Studies Centre in Alor Setar as the main factor for wanting to terminate his contract with KFA earlier.

“There is no problem regarding salary payment or anything like that with KFA (over the early contract termination),” he told Bernama today.

The KFA, through a posting on its Facebook page today, announced that both parties agreed to the early termination of the contract following a request by the player.

He, however, did not rule out the possibility of returning to football in a different capacity once his business ventures take off, saying he would consider a role in football management but “not as a player or a coach”.

Azmeer, who began his professional career in 2009, said his proudest moments as a player were lifting the Malaysia Cup in 2016 and the FA Cup crown last season with Kedah.

Azmeer, who thanked coach Mohd Azraai Khor Abdullah for helping to groom him, had also played for Proton FC, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Armed Forces and Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama