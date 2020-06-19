Former TRW player expresses disappointment with Kafa over salary arrears

Former Kelantan The Red Warriors (TRW) player Amiridzwan Taj Tajuddin said Kafa should not only focus on settling the arrears of former import players, as there were many local players facing the same situation. — Picture from Facebook/Amirizdwan Taj bin Tajuddin

KOTA BARU, June 19 — Former Kelantan The Red Warriors (TRW) player Amiridzwan Taj Tajuddin has expressed his disappointment with the Kelantan Football Association’s (Kafa) continued silence over the issue of RM167,304 in unpaid salaries owed to him.

The defender said it was even more frustrating when the association disrespected the directive by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Status Committee in March to pay his salary arrears as well as RM11,166 owed to the team’s former official, Mohd Hisham Jainudin.

“I’m disappointed (because) they (Kafa) said they wanted to discuss this issue, but have never contacted me to settle it.

“I’m not so cruel so as to ask Kafa to settle all my salary arrears, I can hold discussions with them to find the best method of payment,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Besides Amiridzwan, former TRW captain Mohd Badhari Mohd Razi is also among the other players who have spoken out over the issue.

Amiridzwan Taj said Kafa should not only focus on settling the arrears of former import players, as there were many local players facing the same situation.

“Kafa is busy launching the ‘Fund to Save Kelantan Football’ to pay the salaries of import players — Cassio De Jesus, Bruno Lopes and Alaeddine Bouslimi — as directed by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa).

“We are wondering if Kafa is taking the same measures for local players...we also have families to take care of, so we want the association to be fair to the local players as well.

He also urged the association not to give any excuses and to prove their commitment to FAM to settle the arrears of players by June 30.

“We will wait for the date and see what happens,” he said. — Bernama