Youth and Sports Ministry provides RM10m for national sports associations

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has allocated a sum of RM10 million to the national sports associations through the 2020 Sports Concern Initiative (Inisiatif Prihatin Sukan 2020) to help those affected by Covid-19.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, in a video recording, said the proactive measure was being taken to assist sportsmen in the country, especially those who are registered stakeholders under the Office of the Commissioner of Sports (PJS).

According to Reezal Merican, under the 2020 Sports Concern Initiative, the allocation of RM10 million would be divided into three categories of assistance, namely, RM2 million would be provided for management assistance to national sports associations registered under the PJS.

‘‘A one-off management assistance of RM5,000 to RM10,000 each will be given to qualified national sports associations which is expected to benefit almost 200 national sports associations nationwide,’’ he said.

The second category would be an allocation of RM5 million for the purpose of helping carry out programmes and activities for sports and recreational associations at all levels, which is open to all sports associations registered under the PJS.

The grant was intended to promote current and post-movement control order (CMCO) programmes and activities such as virtual challenge programmes and online learning — it was limited to a maximum of RM20,000 per eligible association.

Meanwhile, the remaining RM3 million would be a grant for digitisation programmes and research and development (R&D) projects of sports and recreational associations at all levels, open to all sports associations registered under the PJS.

The purpose of this grant was to encourage digitisation projects such as website development or social media, digital media content such as video.

“Sports associations may also recommend R&D projects for innovation, sports technology or for the commercialisation of their respective sports products and services, including in collaboration with universities, related agencies or the private sector. The maximum amount that can be applied is RM30,000 for each sports association which are eligible for digitisation or R&D programme categories, “he said.

National sports associations can apply online through the KBS official website link http://www.kbs.gov.my/investment2010.html.