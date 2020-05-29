More injury woe for Everton’s Gbamin

Everton’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin during the warm up before the Premier League match against Watford at Goodison Park, Liverpool August 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 29 — Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin will play no part in the remainder of the season after the Premier League club said he will undergo surgery next week for an Achilles tendon injury sustained in training.

The Ivory Coast international has played only two league games this season, missing months of action following surgery on a tendon injury in his right quadriceps muscle last year.

“The injury ... is unrelated to the quadriceps problem Gbamin had been working his way back from since August last year,” the club said in a statement.

British media reported the £25 million (RM133.9 million) recruit will be sidelined for at least six months.

Everton are 12th ahead of the league’s restart on June 17 following a three-month suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters