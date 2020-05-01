Sultan Azlan Shah Cup postponed to next year

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah presents the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup to South Korea captain Lee Namyong at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh March 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, May 1 — The 2020 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey championship has been postponed to next year due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the global economic downturn.

Its organising committee chairman, Datuk Abd Rahim Md Arif said the postponement of the 29th edition has been given the nod by Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

This year’s tournament was scheduled to be held from April 11-18 at the Azlan Shah Stadium here, before being rescheduled to Sept 23-Oct 3.

“The Covid-19 outbreak has disrupted training preparations for many teams,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama