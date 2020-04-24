Source: Malaysian Football League to settle referees’ allowance arrears by month end

The Malaysian Football League is expected to settle the allowances owed to local referees by end of this month. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) is expected to settle the allowances owed to local referees by end of this month, according to a source today.

The source told Bernama that the good news was received via a WhatsApp message from a state Referee Development Officer (PPP) a day after the issue of unpaid allowances to referees officiating last year’s Malaysia Cup and M3 League matches as well as this year’s FA Cup qualifying action went viral on Tuesday.

“Assalamualaikum and greetings. PPP the MFL will settle referees’ allowance arrears in the near future (before May) Kindly take note,” stated the WhatsApp message.

Efforts by Bernama to get in touch with the MFL or the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) Referees Unit for confirmation were unsuccessful and both the entities have yet to release any statements regarding the matter.

On Tuesday, a local television station reported that complaints of unpaid allowances to referees had cropped up on social media and the source claimed that the issue was not something new.

Bernama was made to understand that the issue, however, does not involve referees officiating the top-tier Super League matches. — Bernama