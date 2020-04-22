MHC to reschedule tournaments once MCO ends

The Malaysian Hockey Confederation will reschedule all its tournaments once the MCO is lifted. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 April — The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) will reschedule all its tournaments once the movement control order (MCO), which has been put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, is lifted.

“When the MCO is lifted, we will focus on the TNB Malaysian Junior Hockey League and we intend to get it going again as soon as possible,” said MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh in a posting on the MHC website www.mhc.org.my.

“The Education Ministry has also postponed the major examinations, like the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM, so it has given us some leeway to hold our events once the MCO ends.” — Bernama