Kelantan United denies wanting M-League season cancelled

Previously, a sports news portal reported that KUFC was among four teams that wanted the M-League this season to be called off, with the other three being Sarawak, Kelantan The Red Warriors (TRW) and Kuching FA. — AFP pic

KOTA BARU, April 22 ― Kelantan United Football Club (KUFC) has denied a news report claiming it wants the 2020 Malaysian League (M-League) season to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

KUFC executive secretary Wan Mohd Zul Ikman said KUFC was disappointed with the article which could have a negative impact on the club.

“We have never made such a statement and we are astonished as to where they got the news from.

“The club has been keeping up to date with the guidelines and information from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the Football League of Malaysia (MFL) on the status of the M-League this season,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Previously, a sports news portal reported that KUFC was among four teams that wanted the M-League this season to be called off, with the other three being Sarawak, Kelantan The Red Warriors (TRW) and Kuching FA.

Wan Mohd Zul said the team concurred with decisions made by FAM, MFL and the Government on the status of the M-League this season.

“We hope the media will be more responsible with their reports and obtain authentic information about the club through the designated club officials.

“The media must play their part in disseminating accurate news and not quote unauthorised sources as it not only provides false information, but also has adverse implications for the club,” he said, adding that he expects this season’s M-League to continue in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set by the government.

“If the league is cancelled, almost 70 people comprising players and officials will have no source of income.

“We have also called representatives of the officials and players to discuss salary deductions, and they strongly agree with the deduction guidelines proposed by the club,” he said. ― Bernama