Berlin Marathon will not go ahead in September due to Covid-19 pandemic

Organisers say the Berlin Marathon will not be held in September as planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — AFP pic

BERLIN, April 22 ― The Berlin Marathon will not go ahead as planned in September after Germany banned public gatherings of over 5,000 people until October 24 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers have said.

They did not specify if the event, at which the last seven men's world records have been set, would be postponed or cancelled altogether.

“We have learned from the press conference of the Berlin Senate on April 21, that according to the Containment Ordinance, all events with more than 5,000 persons will be prohibited until October 24,” organisers said in a statement.

“This applies to many of our events, but especially to the Berlin Marathon, which cannot take place on September 26 and 27 as planned.

“We will now deal with the consequences of the official prohibition of our events, coordinate the further steps and inform you as soon as we can.”

The London Marathon, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, has been postponed to October 4 due to the virus, which has infected 2.5 million people globally causing over 172,900 deaths.― Reuters



