Uefa recommends completion of league seasons

In this file photo taken February 28, 2020 shows the Uefa logo at the organisation’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. — AFP pic

LAUSANNE, April 21 — Uefa made a “strong recommendation” today that domestic European football league seasons, currently on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, be completed.

“There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions,” European football’s governing body said.

It added that “some special cases will be heard once guidelines concerning participation to European competitions — in case of a cancelled league — have been developed.”

Uefa said any further decisions would be announced after its Executive Committee meets on Thursday.

League seasons across Europe were halted in March as coronavirus spread across Europe.

The German Bundesliga is set to become the first top-flight league to attempt to restart its season, with clubs expected to agree to a May 9 resumption when they meet on Thursday. — AFP