Postpone AGM until told by govt, says sports commissioner

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — All sports bodies registered under the Sports Development Act 1997 have been advised to postpone their annual general meeting (AGM) for this year following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Sports Commissioner Dr Wirdati Mohd Radzi, in a statement to Bernama today, said this was in line with the statement by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that all annual meetings of companies, cooperatives, associations and organisations be postponed until a date to be announced by the National Security Council (NSC) and Ministry of Health (MOH).

She, however, said that should the sports bodies feel it’s absolutely necessary for the AGM to be held, she suggested that they do it via video conferencing or such, but without involving the election of new committee members.

“It should be noted that the meeting management procedures must be complied and streamlined with the constitutional requirements of the sports body.

“All documentation related to the discussions must be available as stipulated in the constitution,” she said, adding that sports bodies who held their AGM before the MCO was implemented on March 18 could submit their reports via online or mail.

The Sports Commissioner had, in March, directed all sports bodies to postpone their AGM until April 30 to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama