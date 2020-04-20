China’s Wu Lei thanks medical staff after coronavirus

Espanyol’s Wu Lei during the warm up before the La Liga match Atletico Madrid v Espanyol at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, November 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, April 20 — Chinese star Wu Lei hailed the selfless actions of medical staff today after the Espanyol forward was diagnosed with coronavirus last month in Spain.

China’s football association said on March 21 that the country’s best player was infected but the 28-year-old said he had only light symptoms which quickly disappeared.

“Personally, from my experience of being infected by the virus, I cannot describe the respect I have for doctors and nurses who sacrifice their time and own safety to help patients recover,” said Wu, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) website.

“I must thank them for taking such good care of me as well as to those who continue to help people affected by Covid-19.”

Wu, who isolated at home in Barcelona after his positive test, urged people to follow the advice of medical experts and the World Health Organization to help stop the spread of the pandemic.

“The medical frontliners have and will always be heroes so please do not let their efforts go to waste,” added Wu, who joined La Liga’s bottom side from Shanghai SIPG in January last year.

Wu, who has scored 10 goals in 54 matches for Espanyol, was back doing light exercise at the start of this month.

La Liga, like most football leagues, is suspended because of the outbreak. — AFP