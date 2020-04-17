Leeds great Norman Hunter dead at 76 after contracting coronavirus

Former England footballers (from left) Jimmy Greaves and Norman Hunter pose for photographers in Downing Street, London June 10, 2009. — Picture by Ian Nicholson/Pool via Reuters

LONDON, April 17 — Leeds United great Norman Hunter has died aged 76 after contracting coronavirus, his former club announced today.

“Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS (National Health Service) staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning,” the club said in a statement.

The club said it was “devastated” at the news.

A famously tough-tackling centre-half, England international Hunter made more than 700 appearances for Yorkshire club Leeds during their most successful era of the late 1960s through to the mid-1970s under manager Don Revie. — AFP