PGA Tour stars to raise funds for Covid-19 relief efforts

NEW YORK, April 16 — Many PGA Tour stars have come contributed to fund-raising and relief efforts for frontliners and people hit by the Covid-19 crisis, according to ParGolf.

Gary Woodland, the reigning US Open champion, donated a sum of US$100,000 (RM435,160) through his foundation to eight different non-profit organisations in his hometown of Topeka, Kansas to help them see through difficult times.

His Presidents Cup teammate Tony Finau worked with the For the Kids organisation to deliver meals and hygiene kits to 500 schoolchildren in Salt Lake City while 2019 International Team captain Ernie Els helped a golf club in New Jersey gather food and drinks for first responders at a local hospital.

Former PGA Tour winner Max Homa raised US$40,000 for food banks by shaving his hands and legs in the name of charity.

Five-time PGA Tour winner Marc Leishman and his wife Audrey used their Begin Again Foundation in Virginia Beach to help healthcare workers receive food at local hospitals, while generating income for food operators and restaurant owners.