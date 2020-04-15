Sports Ministry approves funds for Hafizh Syahrin

The Youth and Sports Ministry has approved funding for Moto2 rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/hafizh_syahrin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has approved funding for Malaysia’s Moto2 rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah and will channel it to him in the near future.

“KBS through the National Youth and Sports Department had informed Hafizh about the funding approval to cover his racing costs for 2020, in early March.

“The funds will be channelled through the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) as the monitoring body for motorsports development programmes in the country,” KBS said in a statement today.

However, it did not say how much would be given to Hafizh.

KBS said such assistance has always been a form of support by the ministry to any sports development programmes, including motorsports, which could enhance Malaysia’s standing.

After two seasons racing in the MotoGP class, the Selangor-born rider has returned to Moto2 class this season with a new team, Angel Nieto Team. — Bernama