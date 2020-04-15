Bournemouth latest to reverse coronavirus furlough decision

The Cherries had initially opted to use the British government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to temporarily help pay staff during the stoppage. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 15 — Bournemouth became the latest Premier League club to reverse a decision to furlough non-playing staff during the stoppage in play caused by the coronavirus outbreak, joining Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in making a U-turn on the issue.

The Cherries had initially opted to use the British government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to temporarily help pay staff during the stoppage.

“These measures were not taken lightly, given the operational pressures placed on clubs in such uncertain times,” the club’s board of directors said in a statement on Monday.

“However well-placed our intentions were, we are aware of criticisms levelled at Premier League clubs applying for this scheme.

“We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees,” the board added in the statement.

“We, as a board of directors, will ensure that the club can continue to operate while the season is suspended, and we will not be applying for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme”.

Newcastle United remain as the only Premier League club to still be intending to take use of public funds to pay non-playing staff.

There has been widespread criticism of clubs using the system, with outcry from supporters behind the reversals at Spurs and Liverpool. — Reuters