PFAM sets two conditions for players’ pay cut

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) has set two conditions if the proposal on players’ pay cut, as outlined by world governing body Fifa, is to be adopted.

PFAM said in a statement today that the two conditions must be met to avoid any prejudice and to ensure players’ rights were protected.

The conditions set by PFAM were that it was mandatory for teams with unpaid salary issues prior to the Covid-19 pandemic to settle the arrears first and that negotiations as well as agreements be made individually with players.

“This is because each player gets different salaries and has different needs, as such they should agree to the different amounts of reduction.

“This is also to ensure that every player is treated equally and given the right to deal directly with their employers and to subsequently agree with the terms the players themselves consider to be fair, just like how their salary was agreed on,” said PFAM.

Last Tuesday, Fifa issued a circular containing four main items, among them being the expiry and commencement of player contracts, football employment agreements that can no longer be performed and transfer window.

As for employment agreements that cannot be performed, Fifa encouraged clubs and players to reach a consensus during this crisis, including restructuring players’ temporary salaries.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) hoped that the joint agreement between clubs and players, including officials, could be finalised by April 22. However, the matter can be referred to FAM if the parties fail to reach an agreement.

Elaborating further, PFAM stressed that any elements of coercion, undue influence, misrepresentation and fraud would not be tolerated by the players.

“If such a thing occurs during negotiations, PFAM urges FAM and MFL (Malaysian Football League) to take action immediately. PFAM has no intention of not cooperating with the teams, MFL or FAM,” the statement said.

Previously, PFAM disagreed with the proposed pay cut following the Covid-19 outbreak, causing the 2020 Malaysia League (M-League) to be suspended since March 16. — Bernama