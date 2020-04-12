Half of F1 grid furlough staff after Haas move

The Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, April 14, 2019. Haas became the latest Formula One outfit to furlough staff. — Reuters pic

PARIS, April 12 — Haas became the latest Formula One outfit to furlough staff on Saturday, meaning half of the grid’s teams have put workers on enforced absence as the coronavirus pandemic hits hard, reports claimed.

The official Formula 1 website said that Haas has placed the majority of their UK-based staff on furlough.

They join McLaren, Williams, Racing Point and Renault in taking such a decision.

So far this season, nine of the scheduled 22 races in the world championship have either been cancelled or postponed.

The earliest the season can now start is at the French Grand Prix on June 28.

A Haas spokesperson confirmed to Formula1.com a few key personnel will continue to work, taking reduced salaries.

The report claims also that drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have agreed to a salary reduction. — AFP