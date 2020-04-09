Southampton players, coaches agree to defer salaries

General view on the big screen of a message of support in relation to the outbreak of coronavirus at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, Britain, February 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 9 — Southampton’s first-team players and coaching staff have agreed to defer part of their salaries for April, May and June as the shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In a statement today the Premier League club also said it would not be using the government’s job retention scheme.

“The board of directors, the first-team manager, his coaching staff and the first-team squad have agreed to defer part of their salaries for the months of April, May and June to help protect the future of the club, the staff that work within it and the community we serve,” the statement read. — Reuters