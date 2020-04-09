M-league quality will suffer, says Perak II coach

Perak head coach Mehmed Durakovic (8th right) conducts a training session at the Perak Stadium July 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Perak II coach Abu Bakar Fadzim believes that the quality of the Malaysia League (M-League) will definitely be affected if it is not resumed by June, the latest.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and Malaysian Football League (MFL) postponed all football competitions following the nationwide movement control order (MCO), which was implemented on March 18, to stem the spread of Covid-19.

“In terms of scheduling, it will be very condensed and teams will have a short time for preparation. So, the quality of play and the players’ ability to perform under such conditions must be taken into consideration.

“The short time to complete the M-League, with matches crammed in a brief period, could also give rise to injuries and that will surely affect the teams’ performances,” the 48-year-old coach told Bernama today adding that this would also add more pressure on the coaches. — Bernama