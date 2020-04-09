Covid-19: Comply with Fifa guidelines, FAM tells stakeholders

The logo of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is pictured at their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has asked all stakeholders in the Malaysia-League (M-League) to comply with the guidelines issued by world governing body Fifa in addressing the economic impact on the football industry following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Any team wishing to have discussions (with players and officials) can do so without hesitation as it’s already stipulated in the Fifa guidelines,” FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said in a statement today.

“We urge all teams to understand the steps drawn up by Fifa in ensuring the decisions jointly made with the players and officials are done professionally and are transparent.”

Fifa had, on Tuesday, issued a circular related to the expiry and commencement of player contracts; football employment agreements that can no longer be performed; and transfer window.

FAM hoped that players and officials from its 14 affiliates and 24 MFL partners would find an amicable solution for the duration of the movement control order (MCO).

Meanwhile, Stuart did not rule out the possibility that FAM might be forced to take ‘unusual action’ should the MCO, which is scheduled to end on April 14, be extended.

“FAM obviously wants to avoid a situation where players and coaches continue to be paid according to existing terms while their employers are faced with financial constraints as this could lead to loss of jobs for many,” he said. — Bernama