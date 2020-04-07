Augusta National reschedules Masters for November

Rory McIlroy hits off the 12th tee during first round play of the 2019 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta April 11, 2019. Augusta National had earlier postponed the Masters due to the novel coronavirus outbreak but had not rescheduled the year’s first major. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 7 — Augusta National Golf Club said yesterday that it had identified November 9-15 as a possible date for the rescheduled Masters.

Augusta National had earlier postponed the Masters due to the novel coronavirus outbreak but had not rescheduled the year’s first major.

First round play had been set to begin on Thursday.

“While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the coronavirus,” said Augusta National in statement.

“Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport.

“We want to emphasise that our future plans are incumbent upon favourable counsel and direction from health officials.”

Earlier yesterday the R&A had announced that the 149th Open Championship scheduled for Royal St George’s from July 16-19 had been cancelled due to the pandemic. — Reuters