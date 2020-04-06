Fifa urges clubs and players to reach agreement over wages, say sources

The world football’s governing body is also recommending that players’ contracts be extended until the end of the interrupted football seasons and that the transfer window will not open until that time. — Reuters pic

LAUSANNE, April 6 — Fifa today urged clubs and players to reach agreement on wage reductions to protect clubs suffering financial damage because of the coronavirus crisis, sources said.

World football’s governing body is also recommending that players’ contracts be extended until the end of the interrupted football seasons and that the transfer window will not open until that time.

The call from Fifa comes as Premier League clubs are locked in talks with players and their representatives about taking pay cuts. — AFP