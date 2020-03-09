Leipzig vs Tottenham goes ahead despite postponement calls over Covid-19

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann applauds fans after the match against Bayer Leverkusen. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, March 9 — RB Leipzig insisted yesterday that the Champions League clash against Tottenham will go ahead as planned and be open to spectators despite calls by the German health minister to cancel the game.

There was a danger that tomorrow's last 16, second leg clash could be postponed or take place behind closed doors after health minister Jens Spahn called for the cancellation of “all events involving more than 1,000 people until further notice”.

The club, one of three German clubs remaining in the Champions League knockout stages, said they were “in close contact with health authorities and as things currently stand, the normal course of the match including spectators is not threatened.”

The spread of the coronavirus, which yesterday had claimed more than 400 lives in Europe, has led to a number of sports events being cancelled or staged behind closed doors.

Leipzig, who are in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time, won 1-0 in London thanks to a penalty from Timo Werner and are odds-on favourites to progress past Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham into the quarter-finals. — AFP