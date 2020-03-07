Bandar Malaysia Open: Amateur Lo Tien Ming youngest player to make the cut after holing a birdie on final hole

Lo Tien Ming starts his third round at 12.55pm hoping to finish in double digits under by Sunday. — Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri Abas

KOTA KEMUNING, Mar 7 — Fourteen-year-old Lo Tien Ming was beaming from ear to ear after nailing a six-foot putt on the final hole of his second round at the ongoing Bandar Malaysia Open to make the cut in his first professional tournament.

The Sabahan was playing with seasoned professionals Seung Park of South Korea and Malaysia’s Paul San both of whom finished 3-Over and 7-Over respectively at the rain delayed open.

Seventy-seven players had yet to complete their rounds yesterday and had to do so this morning, including Lo. He then had to make birdie on the 18th hole to make the cut as he was sitting on 1-Under for the tournament.

“I was actually quite nervous entering the round but now that I’ve made the cut it’s a relief.

“When I saw the cut was 2-under I was very excited. I had a six footer for birdie to possibly make the cut and I did. I’m pretty proud of myself,” Lo told reporters after his round.

Lo Tien Ming becomes the youngest ever amateur to qualify for the Malaysian Open.

Lo is in his second professional tournament but this is the first time he has made the cut. His first professional tournament was the Sabah Masters which he admitted he did not perform well.

However having come to Kota Permai Golf and Country Club and playing a practise round with veteran professional Nicholas Fung, he gained some valuable knowledge which he said had helped him.

“He gave me really good advice because obviously he’s played this course a lot,” said Lo.

“When I was Even par I felt I could make the cut as I was stroking the ball good and the greens were very smooth so I could hole some putts,” said Lo who has hit eight bogeys, seven birdies and an eagle over two days of play.

He hit an even par 72 on day one then finished day two today at 2-Under. Lo has set himself a target of trying to finish in double digits. If he does not, it won’t be a big deal as at 14 the sky’s the limit for him.

Lo Tien Ming lining up his putt on first hole of Round 3.

“Seeing other people play well makes me want to try and play as well as I can too.

“As for turning pro I haven’t set a timeline. Maybe in three or four years time,” Lo added.

Lo will be teeing off at the 10th tee at 12.55pm alongside S. Chikkarangappa and Jake Higginbottom.