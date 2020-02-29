Pandelela-Mun Yee win silver at Montreal World Diving Series

National diving pair Pandelela Rinong-Leong Mun Yee have won the silver medal in the women’s 10m synchronised platform event at the World Series in Montreal, Canada. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — National diving pair Pandelela Rinong-Leong Mun Yee have won the silver medal in the women’s 10m synchronised platform event at the World Series in Montreal, Canada.

The latest feat proves that the duo is ready to give a huge performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

They finished with 297.66 points behind host nation divers Meaghan Benfeito-Caeli McKay who recorded 313.02 points.

The pair got straight into action at the Olympic Park Sports Centre, leading the pack in the first three dives with 162.96 points.

However, they were a little unlucky in the final two dives as Benfeito-McKay overtook them to snatch the gold.

The bronze medal was won by Russian pair Iuliia Timoshinina-Ekaterina Beliaeva with 288.06 points.

Next up for Pandelela is the women’s individual 10m platform event tomorrow. — Bernama