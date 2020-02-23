MGA inaugural charity golf event raises RM1m from sponsors

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrive for the MGA Charity Golf 2020 in Kota Permai Golf and Country Club, Kota Kemuning February 23,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KEMUNING, Feb 23 — The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) raised RM1 million for charity at the end of the inaugural MGA Charity Golf 2020 event at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club today.

The event was graced by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who is also the patron of MGA.

Around 120 players took part in the event. Among them was funny man Harith Iskandar and local golf pro Kelly Tan.

Participants played 18 holes on the Ross Watson designed golf course amd were then served lunch accompanied by a short performance from Harith and some live music.

MGA president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor was magnanimous in his praise for the sponsors and to Sultan Abdullah, whom he said played a big part in reviving the upcoming Malaysian Open from March 4-8 at the same venue.

“There are many people to thank here who have made this event possible and on behalf of MGA we express our deepest gratitude to your Majesty Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, for being the MGA patron.

“Without your support we would not be able to revive the forthcoming Malaysian Open after a four-year hiatus,” said Anwar.

“To Datuk Manjit Majid Abdullah thank you for chairing the organising committee for this inaugural charity event.

“With all your help and our sponsors we have relentlessle been able to raise RM1 million so thank you evrybody for making this event a success.”

The money will be used by Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah (Yasa) and for MGA's Junior Golf Development Programme.