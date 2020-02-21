National shuttlers advance to final eight of Spain Masters

National doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik defeated German pair Bjarne Geiss and Jan Colin Volker 21-15 and 21-18. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― National top-ranked men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik smashed their way into the last eight in the Spain Masters Badminton Tournament in Barcelona, Spain yesterday.

The world number eighth pair defeated German pair of Bjarne Geiss and Jan Colin Volker; winning 21-15 and 21-18 in the second round match at the Vall D’Hebron Olympic Sports Centre, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on their website; www.bwfbadminton.org.

Their teammate, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani, put up a valiant performance against the fifth seed, Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng of Taiwan before losing 21-17, 19-21 and 18-21.

Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai, top seeded in the mixed doubles event, also booked their place in the quarter-finals by fending off the strong challenge from Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Reddy N. Sikki of India; 21-16, 17-21 and 21-11 in 45-minutes match.

Their teammate, second seeded Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing, however, crashed out from the competition after suffering an unexpected 19-21 and 18-21 defeat to the unheralded Taiwanese pair, Lee Jhe-Huei and Hsu Ya Ching.

National professional men’s singles shuttler, Liew Daren also cruised into the next round after dislodging French player, Lucas Corvee; 21-16 and 22-20.

Meanwhile, fourth seeded, Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean defeated their teammates, Vivian Hoo and Yap Cheng Wen; winning 21-15, 12-21 and 21-16 in all Malaysian affair in women’s doubles event of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament, offering a total prize money of US$170,000 (RM712,264). ― Bernama