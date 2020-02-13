Ajax: Ziyech to sign for Chelsea in €40m deal

Ajax's Hakim Ziyech celebrates their third goal against Chelsea in London November 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

THE HAGUE, Feb 13 — Hakim Ziyech will join Chelsea from Ajax this summer in a €40 million (RM180 million) deal, the Dutch champions confirmed today.

“Ajax and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech. The player will join the Premier League club on July 1st 2020 and will finish the season in Amsterdam,” the Eredivisie outfit said in a statement.

“The clubs have agreed a deal of €40 million. This sum could potentially increase to a maximum of €44 million, with variable factors.”

The announcement ends days of speculation over the future of attacking midfielder Ziyech, 26, who joined Ajax in 2016 from fellow Eredivisie club FC Twente for a fee of €11 million. — AFP