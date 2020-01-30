Sports minister: Give MACC space to investigate cycling federation head

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman addresses a press conference after attending a sponsorship presentation for Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2020 in Putrajaya January 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — The Youth and Sports Ministry will leave it to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president Datuk Abu Samah Abdul Wahabm, who was reported to have been detained for abuse of power today.

Its minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said he was confident the MACC will conduct their investigations in a fair and transparent manner.

“It is better we give the MACC the space to conduct investigations. I am not sure why he was detained, so let the MACC handle it,” he said when asked to comment on the matter.

Abu Samah was reported to have been detained at his home in Melaka today to facilitate investigations under Section 23 of the MACC Act, purportedly for alleged abuse of power.

MACC deputy commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki was reported to have confirmed the arrest, and said that the Putrajaya magistrate’s court had granted a three-day remand order to facilitate investigations on Abu Samah until Sunday.

Syed Sadiq was speaking to reporters after attending a sponsorship presentation by Genting Malaysia Berhad Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2020, organisers Human Voyage (M) Sdn Bhd at Menara KBS here.

In the ceremony, Genting Malaysia Berhad vice president (Corporate Relations and Communications) Datuk Seri Kay Prakash presented a RM5 million sponsorship to Human Voyage chief operating officer Shahaizereen Abdul Hamid. — Bernama