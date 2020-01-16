Malaysia’s National Sports Medicine Centre recognised as AFC Medical Centre of Excellence

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The National Sports Institute (ISN) added another feather to its cap when the National Sports Medicine Centre (PPSN) was recognised as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Medical Centre of Excellence.

PPSN is the second sports medical centre in Malaysia after the Kuala Lumpur Sports Medicine Centre (KLSMC) to receive the recognition.

ISN director-general Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli said the recognition would provide PPSN greater access to the Asian football industry.

“The experts here can also increase their knowledge about injuries in football, sports care and new technology in sports science,” he told reporters after the accreditation ceremony here today.

Meanwhile, AFC Medical Committee chairman Datuk Dr Gurcharan Singh said PPSN had passed stringent international criteria set by an independent committee in order the receive the recognition.

“We look at infrastructure, education, facilities, involvement in sports medicine and research. Many of the applicants were rejected because they did not meet the criteria,” he said, adding that they already had seven accredited centres so far, namely in the UAE, Thailand, Japan, Australia, Iran, India and Malaysia. — Bernama