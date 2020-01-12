Momota beats Axelsen to win Malaysia masters

Kento Momota celebrates after beating Viktor Axelsen in the 2020 Malaysia Masters Jan 12,2020. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — World number one Kento Momota struggled in the first game before defeating Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the men’s singles final of the season-opening 2020 Malaysia Masters here today.

The Japanese took almost one hour to beat Axelsen, ranked fifth in the world, 24-22, 21-11 at the Axiata Arena.

Momota said it was physically tough coming into the championship but he was focused since it was the first tournament of the year.

“I’m not saying that I’m the strongest that I can beat everybody even when not in perfect condition. But I’m sharper in attack and defence,” said the two-time world champion.

“When my opponent scores a point, I move on and focus on the next point. That separates me from other players,” he told reporters after the match.

In the previous edition of Malaysia Masters, Momota crashed out of the opening round after losing to compatriot Kenta Nishimoto.

Second seed Chen Yu Fei of China made short work of topseed Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the women’s singles final, winning 21-17, 21-10 in just 37 minutes.

In an all-China women’s doubles final, world number 10 Li Wen Mei-Zheng Yu upset seventh seeds Du Yue-Li Yin Hui 21-19, 16-21, 21-19.

In another all-China final, world number one Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong took the mixed doubles title by edging world number two Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping 21-19, 16-21, 21-19.

In men’s doubles, Kim Gi Jung-Lee Yong Dae of South Korea beat the third seeded Li Jun Hui-Liu Yu Chen of China 21-14, 21-16 to grab the title. — Bernama



