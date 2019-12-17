Sources: Ben Arfa’s compensation claim against PSG thrown out

Paris Saint-Germain’s Hatem Ben Arfa sits on the bench during the Ligue 1 match with Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris October 1, 2016. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 17 — Hatem Ben Arfa’s demand for millions of euros of compensation from Paris Saint-Germain has been dismissed by an industrial tribunal in the French capital AFP learned from both parties yesterday.

Contacted by AFP, PSG’s lawyer Marie-Helene Cohen-Guilleminet said all of Ben Arfa’s “requests have been thrown out”.

Ben Arfa’s legal representative Jean-Jacques Bertrand told AFP the 32-year-old forward, who is currently without a club after Rennes released him in the summer, would appeal the decision.

The former France international wanted between €7-8 million (RM32-37 million) after accusing PSG of sidelining him for non-sporting reasons between April 2017 and the summer of 2018, when his contract with the French champions expired.

His last game for PSG was a 4-0 French Cup win over Avranches on April 5, 2017, a match in which he scored twice and set up another.

He played in 23 Ligue 1 matches for PSG, often as a substitute, without scoring a single league goal.

French newspaper Journal du Dimanche reported he claims he was shut out after the club took exception to him appealing directly to PSG’s owner, the emir of Qatar, over a lack of contact with the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Ben Arfa has already had some revenge against PSG after helping Rennes to a penalty shoot-out win over the capital club in last season’s French Cup final. — AFP