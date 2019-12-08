Muhammad Haiqal crowned South East Asia’s sprint king

Atlet Olahraga Negara Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi meraikan kejayaannya selepas memenangi Acara 100 Meter Lelaki Akhir sempena Kejohanan Sukan Sea Filipina 2019 di Athletics Stadium. — Foto Bernama

NEW CLARK CITY (Philippines), Dec 8 — National sprinter Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi was crowned South East Asia’s ‘Sprint King’ after winning the gold in the men’s 100m final at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium here today.

The 20-year-old Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School student hit the tape with a time of 10.35 seconds to win the blue ribbon event, in the process defending Malaysia’s gold won by Khairul Hafiz Jantan on home soil in 2017.

Thailand sprinters Sowan Ruttanapon dan Chuangchai Bandit took the silver and bronze, recording 10.49 seconds and 10.52 seconds respectively.

Meanwhile, national sprinter Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli could only manage sixth place in the women’s 100 metre’s final with a time of 11.84 seconds.

The race was won by Vietnam’s Le Tu Chinh in 11.54 seconds, followed by host nation sprinter Kristina Marie Knott (11.55 seconds) and Singapore’s Shanti Veronica Pereira with a time of 11.66 seconds. — Bernama



