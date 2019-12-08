Malaysia still confident of 70-gold target despite lack of glitter

Malaysia athletes during the opening ceremony of the Southeast Asian Games at the Philippine Arena, Bocaue, Philippines, November 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW CLARK CITY, Dec 8 — Malaysia’s chef de mission Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin insists the 70-gold target is still within reach although Malaysia have won only 36 golds in the 30th SEA Games so far with just three days of competition left.

He said sports like karate-do, archery, athletics and badminton are still in progress and could boost Malaysia’s gold collection before the competition ends on Tuesday.

Megat Zulkarnain, who is Malaysian National Silat Federation secretary-general, expressed confidence that several national athletes could pull off some surprises in the last few days.

“I am a silat person and I cannot give up; so we have to continue to fight until the end (of the Games).

“It’s too early; still three days (of competition) left. And I believe there are athletes and sports we can bank on; just have to wait and see,” he told reporters after visiting the national archery squad at the Clark Parade Grounds, near here, today.

As of noon today, Malaysia have won 36 gold, 28 silver and 45 bronze medals to lie sixth in the medal tally.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has announced a target of 70 gold, 51 silver and 105 bronze medals from the 52 sports Malaysia are participating in at the Games.

The target was set following discussions between the National Sports Council, Olympic Council of Malaysia and national sports associations at the final-phase camp for national athletes in Bangi on Nov 21.

Malaysia have sent 773 athletes comprising 447 males and 326 females to the Games, which began on Nov 24 and will officially close on Wednesday.

If the 70-gold target is achieved, it would be the best ever SEA Games performance for the national contingent outside of Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia’s best performance as non-hosts was at the 2007 Games in Korat, Thailand where they won 68 gold, 52 silver and 96 medals. — Bernama