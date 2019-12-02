Two Malaysian pairs in Badminton World Tour Finals

Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh celebrate winning their men’s doubles semi-final against Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto at the All England Open in Birmingham March 9, 2019. — Action Images pic via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Two national pairs have qualified for the 2019 HSBC BWF World Tour Finals badminton championship in Guangzhou, China from Dec 11 to 15.

2019 All-England runners-up Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are among the top eight men’s doubles pairs while 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying are in the mixed doubles category.

The season-ending tournament is the pinnacle of the badminton season featuring the best of the best as they compete for their share of US$1.5 million, the biggest prize pool ever seen in badminton.

BWF in a statement today said the eight qualifiers in all five events were finalised after the final qualifying tournament at the Gwangju Korea Masters 2019 concluded on Nov 24.

A maximum of two players/pairs from each member association could qualify.

Defending champion Pusarla V. Sindhu (women’s singles) of India, Li Jun Hui/Liu Yu Chen (men’s doubles), and Wang Yi Lyu/Huang Dong Ping (mixed doubles) of China are back for another shot at glory, while world number one Kento Momota of Japan would be seeking his second Finals trophy after winning the Dubai World Superseries Finals in 2015.

Pusarla was assured of her spot despite being in 15th place as one spot in each category was reserved for the current world champions.

The draw for the tournament would be held on Dec 9 in Guangzhou.

The list of players for the World Tour Finals:

Men’s singles: Kento Momota (JPN); Chou Tien Chen (TPE); Jonatan Christie (INA); Chen Long (CHN); Viktor Axelsen (DEN); Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (INA); Anders Antonsen (DEN); Wang Tzu Wei (TPE).

Women’s singles: Chen Yu Fei (CHN); Ratchanok Intanon (THA); Akane Yamaguchi (JPN); Nozomi Okuhara (JPN); Tai Tzu Ying (TPE); He Bing Jao (CHN); Busanan Ongbamrungphan (THA); Pusarla V Sidhu (IND).

Men’s doubles: Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (INA); Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan (INA); Takeshi Kamura/Keigo Sonoda (JPN); Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin (TPE); Li Jun Hui/Liu Yu Chen (CHN); Hiroyuki Endo/Yuta Watanabe (JPN); Lu Ching Yao/Yang Po Han (TPE); Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS)

Women’s doubles: Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota (JPN); Mayu Matsumoto/Wakana Nagahara (JPN); Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong (KOR); Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (CHN); Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu (INA); Du Yue/Li Yin Hui (CHN); Lee So Hee/Shin Seung Chan (KOR); Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai (THA).

Mixed doubles: Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA); Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong (CHN); Praveen Jordan/Melati Daeva Oktavianti (INA); Wang Yi Lyu/Huang Dong Ping (CHN); Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying (MAS); Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino (JPN); Hafiz Faizal/Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (INA); Seo Seung Jae/Chae YuJung (KOR). — Bernama