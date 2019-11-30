SEA Games athletes praise facilities at Clark Athletes Village

Head of the Malaysian contingent Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin (centre) takes a selfie with the athletes at the New Clark City Athletes' Village in Manila November 30, 2019. ― Bernama pic

NEW CLARK CITY (Philippines), Nov 30 ― Despite the various criticisms received by the Philippine SEA Games Organising Committee (PHISGOC) following its failure to resolve several matters arising, several athletes and coaches from Asean nations praised the full facilities provided at the New Clark City Athletes' Village, here.

Female Silat athlete from Brunei, Anisah Najihah Abdullah when met by Bernama at the Athletes’ Village expressed her satisfaction and said she was impressed with the capability of the host nation in providing the best facilities for the competing athletes, besides being sensitive by providing halal food to the Muslim athletes.

“Although I stayed in Subic because the silat events are held there, yet I am impressed by the facilities available at the Athletes’ Village here which could be said to be almost on par with the ones available at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, and even more important was the fact that it was easy for me to get halal food,” said the Brunei athlete who conceded that traffic congestion was the main complaint by the competing athletes.

Anisah Najihah, who is making her debut in the Silat Seni Puteri event at the SEA Games this time, was also confident that the Philippines was capable of resolving several problems which hindered the organisers despite the severe criticisms received from the local media.

Sharing a similar view was a male silat exponent from Brunei, Muhd Isyraq Zulfadhli Ali who praised the host for providing halal food, besides several other facilities which became the gym, a place for recreation and prayer room.

“From my point of view, I am very satisfied with the facilities available, besides the halal food which was provided for the Muslim athletes. It’s just that the journey from here to Manila takes quite some time because of the traffic congestion,” he said.

Echoeing their sentiments were the Philippines' Arnis coach, Reignrose Esquira who was extremely pleased with the various accommodations provided at the New Clark City Athletes' Village.

“For me, it’s amazing to see many facilities being provided at this Athletes' Village, and the food is also good and delicious, and the room space is quite big despite it is partially furnished. I don't see any shortcomings in the facilities at this athletes' village,” according to Reignrose who is vying better results for her charges at the biennal games.

Arnis women's athlete, L Sheilar Min Naing of Myanmar, also praised the hosts for the capability to provide various accommodations for the competing countries despite facing some hiccups in other areas such as in Manila.

A total of 214 Malaysian athletes and officials are housed at the Athletes' Village, which is located about 90km from Manila.

The 2019 SEA Games which started since November 24, will conclude on December 11, featuring 56 sports in three clusters ― Manila, Clark and Subic. ― Bernama