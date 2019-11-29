Harimau Malaya climb to 154th spot in Fifa World Rankings

Harimau Malaya players celebrate their victory after the match against Thailand at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur November 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 Nov — The national football squad Harimau Malaya have risen by four rungs to claim 154th spot in the Federation of International Football Associations (Fifa) rankings.

The latest development was announced by Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) via its official Facebook page, based on the latest rankings update yesterday.

Based on the rankings issued by Fifa, the national team settled at 154th place with 1,040 points.

The positive development of Tan Cheng Hoe’s boys followed a 1-0 win against Tajikistan in a friendly match as well as two other victories against Thailand (2-1) and Indonesia (2-0) in 2022 World Cup/2023 Asia Cup Qualifiers Group G matches recently.

Japan remained as Asia’s number one at 28th spot, followed by Iran (33), South Korea (41) and Australia (42).

Vietnam retained as Asean leader at 94th place, followed by Thailand (113), Philippines (124) and Myanmar (136).

Singapore claimed 157th spot, Indonesia and Cambodia (173), Laos (188) and Brunei (191) while Timor Leste at 196th place. — Bernama