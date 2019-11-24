BAM offers early bird tickets for Perodua Malaysia Master 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 —The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is offering Perodua Malaysia Masters (PMM) 2020 early bird tickets at 15 per cent discount from tomorrow to Dec 10 and 10 per cent off from Dec 11 to 25.

According to a statement issued by BAM, children aged 4-18 could enjoy 50 per cent discount for the Upper Tier category.

There are 50 limited ‘Super Fan’ tickets for badminton enthusiasts seeking a better experience at PMM 2020, which will be held from Jan 7-12 at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur Sports City (KLSC).

Holders of the ‘Super Fan’ passes will gain access to court side seats and receive perks such as the official tournament souvenir book, an official poster signed by Malaysia’s national players and exclusive hospitality at Axiata Arena.

All online ticket purchases can be made on the My Ticket Asia website https://myticket. asia/ starting from 12 noon (MYT) tomorrow, while physical tickets can be purchased at the counter throughout the tournament period.

The Perodua Malaysia Masters 2020, the first event on the HSBC World Tour Super 500 calendar next year, offers US$400,000 (RM1.66 million) in prize money. — Bernama