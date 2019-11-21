Hamidin confident U-22 football squad will do well at 2019 SEA Games

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin talk to the press after meeting with FAM members at the Palace of Golden Horses in Seri Kembangan November 12, 2018. — Malay Mail pic

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 21 — Malaysian Football Association (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin is confident that the national Under-22 (U-22) football squad coached by Datuk Ong Kim Swee will perform well at the 2019 SEA Games

The performance of the lineup throughout the training camp which began on November 4, as well as a string of positive results in friendly matches, have convinced Hamidin that Kim Swee is the right man to take the team to glory in the Philippines next month.

“This also provides an opportunity to every player to prove his ability,” he said after witnessing the squad’s training session at the Subang Jaya Municipal Stadium (MPSJ) here today.

During the training session, the U-22 squad recorded 3-0 and 2-0 friendly victories over Northen Territory FC and Western Australia FC respectively.

Kim Swee had also coached the squads that won the gold in the 2011 SEA Games in Indonesia, and silver in the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

Drawn into Group A, Malaysia will begin their campaign against Myanmar on Monday, followed by the Philippines (Nov 29), Timor Leste (Dec 2) and Cambodia (Dec 4). All matches will be held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila. — Bernama